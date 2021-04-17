Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have underperformed the industry in the past three months. In its last earnings call, management cautioned that top-line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021 are likely to be affected by divestitures. This includes the fruit business as well as the lapping of a Personal Care club program that was likely to occur late this year. Moreover, uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have been a worry for the company. Nevertheless, sound fundamentals and impressive transformation efforts have been acting as tailwinds for the company. This was reflected in its second-quarter fiscal 2021 performance, with the top and the bottom line improving year on year. Increased sales in North America and International units aided the top line. Additionally, currency acted as a tailwind and contributed to overall sales and margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.54.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.31 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

