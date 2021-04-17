Zacks Investment Research Downgrades YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Sell

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YASKAWA Electric Corporation is involved in manufacturing, sales, installation, maintenance and engineering of electrical equipment. The company operates through Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, Information Technologies and Other parts of business. Its products include spindle controllers, computerized numerical control systems, and system engineering. YASKAWA Electric Corporation is headquartered in Kitakyushu, Japan. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $101.37 on Thursday. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.66.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $875.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

