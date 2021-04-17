Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRGLY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.54.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

