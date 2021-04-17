Zacks Investment Research Lowers Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FREE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $75.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. Research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

