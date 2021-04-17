Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) to Buy

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $39.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 302,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 44.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $820,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 65.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $402,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

