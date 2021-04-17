Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned 3.14% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

