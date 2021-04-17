Zano Trading Up 34.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $20.52 million and $172,819.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.94 or 0.00003155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,413.22 or 1.00105271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00615460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.76 or 0.00385929 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $565.05 or 0.00921051 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00136976 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004399 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,629,459 coins and its circulating supply is 10,599,959 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

