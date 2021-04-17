Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $195.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.93.

ZS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,453. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS opened at $192.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.16. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

