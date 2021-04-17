Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of ZUO opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,168 shares of company stock worth $1,819,807. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zuora by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 694,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,101,000 after acquiring an additional 456,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $5,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

