-$0.10 EPS Expected for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). TPI Composites reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

TPIC stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

