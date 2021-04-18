$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s earnings. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Shares of NYSE BVN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

