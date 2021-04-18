$0.19 EPS Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.29 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 121,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,592. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $820.59 million, a PE ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 40,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $773,563.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $42,513,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,055 shares of company stock worth $3,113,550. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

