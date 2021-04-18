$0.19 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.16. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 20.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 102,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

