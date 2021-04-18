-$0.19 EPS Expected for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.01).

NRBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. 107,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,809. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a market cap of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

