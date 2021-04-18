$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $4.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $6.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $547.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,498,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

