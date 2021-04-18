$0.23 EPS Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

TTMI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

TTMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 687,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,769. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

In other news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

