$0.34 EPS Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.41. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATCO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Atlas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

