$0.36 EPS Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Flex posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flex.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Flex stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Flex has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 352,708 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,743,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flex (FLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.