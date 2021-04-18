-$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($4.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPTX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yi Larson sold 15,702 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $1,941,081.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock worth $15,301,470. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $48,462,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 811,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,864,000 after purchasing an additional 255,604 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.03. 449,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,666. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.03. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

