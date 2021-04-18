$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. Materion reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $67.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.47. Materion has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Materion by 69.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $221,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

