$0.63 EPS Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Columbia Banking System posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COLB. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.84. 188,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

