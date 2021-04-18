$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Maximus reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock remained flat at $$94.89 on Friday. 336,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,864. Maximus has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

