0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.99 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $542,406.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001576 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00064643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.07 or 0.00663591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00085720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00037569 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

