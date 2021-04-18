$1.02 EPS Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Camden National posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Camden National by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,422. Camden National has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $718.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

