$1.11 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.31. Independent Bank reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $82.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $99.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after buying an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after buying an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after buying an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.