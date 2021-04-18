$10.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $10.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.36 billion and the lowest is $9.27 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $8.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $46.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $47.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.03 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%.

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $63.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

