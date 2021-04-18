$12.80 Million in Sales Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to post sales of $12.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the highest is $21.81 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $4.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 165.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $73.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.83 million to $84.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $124.82 million to $203.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

