12,182 Shares in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 217,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Enzo Biochem Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.