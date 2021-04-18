1,220,769 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,220,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,874,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.78% of Skechers U.S.A. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $2,196,000. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 102,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 695,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $566,731.12. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 in the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

