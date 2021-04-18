1,369 Shares in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.14.

NYSE:RNR opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.90 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.87.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 15.77%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.