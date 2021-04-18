$16.80 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will announce $16.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the lowest is $16.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $64.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $66.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.40 million to $60.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZWI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,967. The company has a market cap of $156.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.29. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.96%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

