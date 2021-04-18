1,800 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.86. 3,748,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,271. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.65. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $340.72.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

