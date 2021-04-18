2,069,097 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,069,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,527,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.25% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of AEO opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.