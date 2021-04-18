$21.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $21.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $20.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $89.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $94.98 million, with estimates ranging from $94.86 million to $95.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FGBI shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816. The firm has a market cap of $167.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

