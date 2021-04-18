2,154 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $43.18 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

