2,297 Shares in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.17. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

