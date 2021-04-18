23,428 Shares in East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in East Stone Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:ESSCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESSCU opened at $10.92 on Friday. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

East Stone Acquisition Profile

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

