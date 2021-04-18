3,060 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

