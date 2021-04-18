32,450 Shares in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Acquired by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

