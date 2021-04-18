3,499 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $194.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -143.78 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $203.20.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,565,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.76, for a total value of $1,340,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,731,687.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,828,544. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

