$4.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $4.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the lowest is $4.48 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $17.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $18.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,234,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 143,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,021. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

