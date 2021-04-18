$40.20 Million in Sales Expected for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to announce $40.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.18 million to $40.21 million. BlackRock TCP Capital posted sales of $41.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year sales of $169.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.59 million to $171.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $174.35 million, with estimates ranging from $172.11 million to $176.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 203,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,126. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 74.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 373,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 198,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.