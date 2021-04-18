$43.16 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to announce $43.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $46.31 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year sales of $210.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $227.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $348.89 million, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $377.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15.

Several research firms have recently commented on MP. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 6,495,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,445. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.