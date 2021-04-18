$441.82 Million in Sales Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report sales of $441.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.80 million and the lowest is $428.80 million. The Wendy’s posted sales of $404.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEN shares. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch acquired 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 1,194,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 2,832.3% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,283,000 after buying an additional 849,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

