$46.62 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will post $46.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $48.40 million. Vocera Communications reported sales of $40.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $220.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $224.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $244.77 million, with estimates ranging from $234.70 million to $253.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCRA. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Paulus sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $70,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,160.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 291,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -104.89 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

