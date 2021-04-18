5,000 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,709.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.90.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

