50,000 Shares in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vedanta by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VEDL opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.84. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

