5,232 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $133.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

