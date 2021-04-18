58,849 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,260,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at $281,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,932 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.