$64.68 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post $64.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.03 million and the lowest is $64.33 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $70.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $252.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.17 million to $255.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $248.57 million, with estimates ranging from $234.65 million to $262.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at $546,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,557. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

